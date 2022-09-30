Previous
It's that time of year again! by bigmxx
Photo 2098

It's that time of year again!

Day 273 - I detest crane flies (Tipuloidea) they get in everywhere and seem to fly towards me when I walk out in the garden in the mornings!
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - yes they are a bit of a pain with their dangly legs as they hover towards you !
September 30th, 2022  
