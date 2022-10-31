Previous
Next
Happy Halloween! by bigmxx
Photo 2129

Happy Halloween!

Day 304 - As I’ve not been out today this is from my daughters kitchen, two of my daughters carved these with the help of my twin Granddaughters!
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
They did a great job! So cool!
October 31st, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
A great job by them all!!
October 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hi! what fun!
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise