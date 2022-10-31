Sign up
Photo 2129
Happy Halloween!
Day 304 - As I’ve not been out today this is from my daughters kitchen, two of my daughters carved these with the help of my twin Granddaughters!
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
They did a great job! So cool!
October 31st, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
A great job by them all!!
October 31st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hi! what fun!
October 31st, 2022
