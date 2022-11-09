Sign up
Photo 2138
Sisterly love ❤️
Day 313 - The twins have just started taking more notice of their baby brother, here they showed their love by covering him in toys!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
*lynn
ace
So cute that the baby is covered with toys!
November 9th, 2022
