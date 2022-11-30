Previous
Animals everywhere! by bigmxx
Animals everywhere!

Day 334 - Some animals we’ve encountered on our holiday and of course todays cocktail! I can’t believe it’s our last night here, I will be sad to leave!
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
What a great collage, all good things come to an end! Safe travels back home.
November 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s very clever the way they make those animals.
November 30th, 2022  
