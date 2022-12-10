Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2169
Dripping water - frozen in time!
Day 344 - I love the frosty weather for the photo opportunities but not for the cold! I can only assume the water must have been dripping from this rope to have caused this pretty icicle!
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2169
photos
48
followers
55
following
594% complete
View this month »
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and intricate design in the ice! fav
December 10th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful details in this. Fav.
December 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is just magical, what a great capture!
December 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close