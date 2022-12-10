Previous
Dripping water - frozen in time! by bigmxx
Dripping water - frozen in time!

Day 344 - I love the frosty weather for the photo opportunities but not for the cold! I can only assume the water must have been dripping from this rope to have caused this pretty icicle!
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and intricate design in the ice! fav
December 10th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful details in this. Fav.
December 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is just magical, what a great capture!
December 10th, 2022  
