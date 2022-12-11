Sign up
Photo 2170
The night for cobwebs!
Day 345 - The frost must have made the spiders go into overdrive overnight spinning their webs to catch food and keep them warm, every nook and cranny in the garden is covered with them!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight and capture, they sure must be freezing! Maybe not much edible around neither ;-)
December 11th, 2022
