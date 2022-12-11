Previous
The night for cobwebs! by bigmxx
The night for cobwebs!

Day 345 - The frost must have made the spiders go into overdrive overnight spinning their webs to catch food and keep them warm, every nook and cranny in the garden is covered with them!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Michelle

Diana ace
What an amazing sight and capture, they sure must be freezing! Maybe not much edible around neither ;-)
December 11th, 2022  
