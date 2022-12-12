Sign up
Photo 2171
Fun day!
Day 346 - My twin Granddaughters had so much fun in the snow today, we attempted a walk to the shops which took so much time as the girls wanted to step on every bit of new snow and then kept throwing themselves on the ground to make snow angels!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
4
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
What fun shots! I can hear their laughter. =)
December 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great collage of the fun in the snow -
December 12th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
Those are fabulous images. You’ve really captured the fun. Fav
The little one’s really growing, we haven’t seen him for a while ( hint hint 😂).
December 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute looking collage and they look like they are having fun.
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
