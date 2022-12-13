Sign up
Photo 2172
Day 347 - It was another heavy frost last night but luckily no more snow! We still have some snow in the gardens and on the side roads but it’s turned to ice!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2172
photos
48
followers
55
following
Mags
ace
A snow hat! Nice.
December 13th, 2022
