Photo 2178
I see you!
Day 353 - After the -11° of Saturday, today we have wind, rain and it's a barmy 13° and the snow has disappeared! This Skylark was having trouble flying in the wind and was most indignant having to spend so much time on the ground!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and plumage details.
December 19th, 2022
