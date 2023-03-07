Sign up
Photo 2256
Todays colours!
Day 66 - Had a lovely relaxing day today, went for a walk around the hotel and sing the seafront and then back to the sun beds!!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper
ace
These are really beautiful images arranged into a lovely collage. Fav.
March 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
March 7th, 2023
