Photo 2265
Pretty in pink
Day 75 - I had a walk around our garden, the first since returning from our holiday, I couldn’t believe just how many flower and buds my Camellia has!
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2265
Mags
ace
Beautiful camellias!
March 16th, 2023
