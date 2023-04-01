Previous
Covered! by bigmxx
Photo 2281

Covered!

Day 91 - This tree trunk was covered in tiny toadstools, better than being just a plain tree trunk!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Such an amazing find and capture.
April 1st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
A great find, well spotted
April 1st, 2023  
