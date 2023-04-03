Sign up
Photo 2283
Natures amazing!
Day 93 - It amazes me how things grow, this tree has started to bloom but flowers have started to sprout from a previous cut off trunk!
3rd April 2023
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - isn't nature wonderful ! That tree is a survivor! fav
April 3rd, 2023
Monica
So cute and delicate
April 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
epicormic growth always fascinates me
April 3rd, 2023
