No sun today, but at least it's not raining - yet! by bigmxx
No sun today, but at least it's not raining - yet!

Day 95 - After a lovely warm day yesterday today was rather dismal, we also have rain forecast for later.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful vista - lucky you we have had rain for most of the day - fav
April 5th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
no wonder it is so verdant
April 5th, 2023  
