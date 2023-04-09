Previous
First spot this year! by bigmxx
First spot this year!

Day 99 - It's been such a warm sunny day today and it's bought all the butterflies out, the other 3 species I saw were too fast for me but this Peacock obliged by landing on the ground next to me!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
April 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a beauty this is!
April 9th, 2023  
