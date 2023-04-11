Previous
Next
Bold Robin! by bigmxx
Photo 2291

Bold Robin!

Day 101 - I heard this Robin singing away in a tree, I went over to take a picture and it flew down next to me and then flew onto my foot, it made me jump 10ft in the air, not giving me time to take it's picture while it sat on my boot!
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Such a nice find, they are so brave!!
April 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot. He was quite brave.
April 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a friendly little robin - still a lovely capture!
April 11th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent close-up
April 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great capture
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise