Previous
And relax! by bigmxx
Photo 2375

And relax!

Day 185 - After a late return from London last night we have been very busy today, catching up with holiday washing, shopping and booking a cruise for March - I can't wait!
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That looks prefect. Fav.
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise