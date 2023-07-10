Previous
Windy day! by bigmxx
Photo 2381

Windy day!

Day 191 - These Wild Teasels have just started to colour up, quite a difficult picture to take as the wind was very gusty today and it was a case of chase the Teasels!
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , but Oh so prickly - nice shot!
July 10th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
You captured them perfectly! They are lovely!
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise