Photo 2381
Windy day!
Day 191 - These Wild Teasels have just started to colour up, quite a difficult picture to take as the wind was very gusty today and it was a case of chase the Teasels!
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous , but Oh so prickly - nice shot!
July 10th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
You captured them perfectly! They are lovely!
July 10th, 2023
