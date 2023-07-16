Previous
Opps! by bigmxx
Opps!

Day 197 - My husband should know better than to let me loose with the big loppers, I cut what I thought was a small branch but it turned out it was bigger than I thought!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
653% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oops indeed!!
July 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Uh oh!
July 16th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh dear!
July 16th, 2023  
