Photo 2397
Busy bee!
Day 207 - I’ve been showing the Grandchildren the bees today and explaining what they do, they were very interested but I had to keep telling them they are not like spiders they won’t come on your hands!
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
You're a great grandmother! Lovely capture.
July 26th, 2023
