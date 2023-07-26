Previous
Busy bee! by bigmxx
Busy bee!

Day 207 - I’ve been showing the Grandchildren the bees today and explaining what they do, they were very interested but I had to keep telling them they are not like spiders they won’t come on your hands!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
You're a great grandmother! Lovely capture.
July 26th, 2023  
