Photo 2398
Carpark shot!
Day 208 - I've been doing some bank shifts in the hospital where I retired from (I can't keep away)! This is a shot from a border that they leave to grow wild for the birds and bees
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a very pretty weed.
July 27th, 2023
