Party preparations! by bigmxx
Photo 2407

Party preparations!

Day 217 - It’s my Granddaughters birthday tomorrow and we are in full swing with the preparations- it’s going to be a long night!
5th August 2023

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
659% complete

