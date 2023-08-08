Rain stops play!

Previous
Day 220 - We started the 2nd half of replacing our fence today, we managed to get one panel in and then the heavens opened and that's how it's stayed the rest of the day, never mind the plants loved it!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
amazing how rain can spoil one's day, lovely capture and flower.
August 8th, 2023  
