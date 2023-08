Finished at last!

Day 221 - Luckily today was lovely and sunny so we managed to finish the fencing, now all I have to do is clear up the mess he's left. You think my husband would learn not to leave his tools laying around, on the grass is a sharp electric saw which I managed to walk into in the garage on Monday, the blade went through a hole in my croc and imbedded in my toe, without thinking I yanked it out - ouch it really hurt and bled lots, he had to clean it and dress it for me as punishment!