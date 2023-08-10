Previous
Another sunny day! by bigmxx
Photo 2412

Another sunny day!

Day 222 - It was another sunny day here today, we managed to get rid of all the rubbish from the garden and rewarded ourselves with a cup of tea sitting on our new garden furniture!
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Very nice sky
August 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely motley sky .
August 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely clouds!
August 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely cloudscape. Nice to be able to sit on your new furniture & relax after the hard work!
August 10th, 2023  
