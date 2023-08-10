Sign up
Photo 2412
Another sunny day!
Day 222 - It was another sunny day here today, we managed to get rid of all the rubbish from the garden and rewarded ourselves with a cup of tea sitting on our new garden furniture!
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2412
photos
42
followers
48
following
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
Judith Johnson
ace
Very nice sky
August 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely motley sky .
August 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely clouds!
August 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely cloudscape. Nice to be able to sit on your new furniture & relax after the hard work!
August 10th, 2023
