Bugs café! by bigmxx
Photo 2417

Bugs café!

Day 227 - This Hollyhock looked glorious in the sun today and the bugs seem to be enjoying it as well!
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Pretty pink blossoms!
August 15th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful colourful capture
August 15th, 2023  
