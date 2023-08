Up up and away!

Day 231 - We went to watch a flying display today, these are two of my favourite birds of prey, I love the Indian Eagle Owls as they have such a cute face (I'm not sure why this ones ears were down, maybe because of the wind, but the Harris Hawk is my favourite as they always seem to get up to mischief - this one certainly did it flew off into the trees and had to be coaxed down!