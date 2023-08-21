Sign up
Photo 2423
Never mind Nanny will clear up - apparently!
Day 233 - My twin Granddaughters sure know how to make a mess, I only left the room for two minutes!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh no! Hope it didn't take too long to clear up?
August 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Grandma will take care of it!
August 21st, 2023
