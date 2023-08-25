Previous
Stopping by for a rest! by bigmxx
Stopping by for a rest!

Day 237 - This Yellow-Wagtail is taking a rest before it flies off to sub-Saharan Africa for the Winter!
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
What a lovely bird!
August 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely catch
August 25th, 2023  
