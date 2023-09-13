Previous
Oh no it's heading towards that time of year!

Day 256 - I don't like it when the spiders spin their webs everywhere, like when you walk into the garden or out the front door and get a face full!
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
I think they are worse than ever this year - I seem to have lots of those daddy-long-leg type spiders ! - just like skeletons with their endless webs !!!!!!!
September 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
It sure gave you a great photo op, lovely shot and detail.
September 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it is a shock isn't it? still if we lose spiders we are in trouble, they are so important
September 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lots of webs for sure!
September 13th, 2023  
