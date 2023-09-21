Previous
No matter where you are tea is always welcome! by bigmxx
Photo 2454

No matter where you are tea is always welcome!

Day 265 - After visiting Altinkum today in the heat, I was glad of a cup of tea when we got back to the hotel!
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great place to enjoy your tea!
September 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Great collage, love the lighthouse
September 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Have to agree! Lovely collage.
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise