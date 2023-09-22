Previous
Hot and hotter! by bigmxx
Hot and hotter!

Day 266 - Today the temperature topped 38• it was too hot to sunbathe in the afternoon so we had a snooze in the shade (something we don’t normally do)! This evenings was also warm, but we managed to watch a fire show!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
September 22nd, 2023  
