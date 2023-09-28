Sign up
Photo 2461
On the way out!
Day 272 - The flowers on these Globe Artichoke are on the wain now but i think they look just as good when they are drying out!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh they are something!
September 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Pretty purple blooms!
September 28th, 2023
