On the way out! by bigmxx
Photo 2461

On the way out!

Day 272 - The flowers on these Globe Artichoke are on the wain now but i think they look just as good when they are drying out!
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh they are something!
September 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Pretty purple blooms!
September 28th, 2023  
