Still sunny! by bigmxx
Photo 2463

Still sunny!

Day 274 - We've been lucky with the weather down South the last couple of days as the temperature is still sitting around the 20°+ I was lucky enough to spy some Damselflies still out and about enjoying the sun!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 30th, 2023  
