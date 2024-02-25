Previous
We've arrived! by bigmxx
Day 56 - After an hour delay we’ve arrived in Barbados and have joined the cruise ship, let the holiday begin!
25th February 2024

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
