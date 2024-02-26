Previous
First port! by bigmxx
Day 57 - Our first port of call ‘St George’s, Grenada, a walk around this lovely place, but it’s rather hot and we’re still adjusting to the time difference so it’s back to the ship for cocktails!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
