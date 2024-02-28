Previous
Sea, sea and more sea! by bigmxx
Sea, sea and more sea!

Day 58 - Today is a sea day so lots of sunbathing, swimming and relaxing in the jacuzzi!
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
