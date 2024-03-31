Previous
Happy Easter! by bigmxx
Happy Easter!

Day 91 - My local Asda has a post box in the entrance, every holiday it's yarn bombed by a local knit and natter group!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely !
March 31st, 2024  
