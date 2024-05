A first for me!

Day 134 - After my daughter walked her girls to school she came back and said there seems to be a lot of bees in a tree, so as I’m nosey off I went to investigate! What I found was a swarm of bees resting, with a lot more flying around, in a bush which was overhanging the path right by the school gate, so I went back and got my daughter to contact the school and a local bee swarm collector, luckily they could come and collect so all was well with the bees and children!