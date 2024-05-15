Not the day we planned!

Day 136 - Last night we was driving to South Wales (to move my daughter back to Cambridge) a journey which should have took us 4 hrs but ended up taking 6. The cars engine management light came on and put the car into limp mode, meaning we had limited power (no acceleration above 30mph) so today the car is being towed back to Kent (filled with my daughters possessions) to repack into my car tomorrow ready for the drive to Cambridge. We are currently driving a tiny hire car which is like being in a roller skate!!