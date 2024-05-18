Previous
I never knew this! by bigmxx
I never knew this!

Day 139 - I was surprised to see the holly had flowers on, I'd never though about it before, this is this first time I've ever seen them!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford ace
I suppose it’s sort of like blossom before the berries.
May 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, new for me too.
May 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful blossoms!
May 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely, promises nice berries!
May 18th, 2024  
