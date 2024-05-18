Sign up
Photo 2694
I never knew this!
Day 139 - I was surprised to see the holly had flowers on, I'd never though about it before, this is this first time I've ever seen them!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
4
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2694
photos
42
followers
49
following
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
Carole Sandford
ace
I suppose it’s sort of like blossom before the berries.
May 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture, new for me too.
May 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful blossoms!
May 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely, promises nice berries!
May 18th, 2024
