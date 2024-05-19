Previous
A knew beginning - again! by bigmxx
A knew beginning - again!

Day 140 - In November we moved my daughter from Cambridge to South Wales, she worked at Beefeater but has been made redundant due to them shutting most of their restaurants so she has secured a job in Browns so today we moved her back again!
19th May 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
