Photo 2696
Happy world bee day!
Day 141 - Today is happy world bee day so I thought I'd post a picture of my bug house which the bees have taken residence in and have started to plug the entrance holes in it!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice bugs residence
May 20th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
We have a bees nest in our back garden, just found it the other day.
May 20th, 2024
