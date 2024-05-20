Previous
Happy world bee day! by bigmxx
Photo 2696

Happy world bee day!

Day 141 - Today is happy world bee day so I thought I'd post a picture of my bug house which the bees have taken residence in and have started to plug the entrance holes in it!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
A nice bugs residence
May 20th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
We have a bees nest in our back garden, just found it the other day.
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise