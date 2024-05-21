Sign up
Photo 2697
A stay indoors kind of day!
Day 142 - I have a sore throat today, and need to be super fit for our holiday next week, so as it was raining we stayed indoors today, drinking coffee and watching TV!
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
That looks so yummy. Wishing you sunshine!
May 21st, 2024
