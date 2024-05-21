Previous
A stay indoors kind of day! by bigmxx
A stay indoors kind of day!

Day 142 - I have a sore throat today, and need to be super fit for our holiday next week, so as it was raining we stayed indoors today, drinking coffee and watching TV!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
That looks so yummy. Wishing you sunshine!
May 21st, 2024  
