Last day!

Day 157 - (still playing catch-up)!

Today we had a trip (minus our son-in-law who’s the latest victim of the bug)! to the Agafay Desert, on the way we called into an Argon Oil factory, the girls were fascinated by how the ladies were making the oil with the traditional stones, we then all had a camel ride and rounded the evening off with a traditional Moroccan meal sat in a Bedouin tent watching the sunset and a fire display