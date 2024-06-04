Sign up
Photo 2711
Things I'm missing already!
Day 156 - (Last catchup picture) The flight home yesterday was good and then straight back into UK life - traffic and rain!
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
Always tough being back homeafter a great holiday 😁
June 5th, 2024
