Paper thin! by bigmxx
Paper thin!

Day 159 - These Poppies are so thin I'm surprised they stand up to the winds that we had today!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful.
June 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing aren't they
June 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful! Very windy here too.
June 7th, 2024  
