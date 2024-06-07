Sign up
Photo 2714
Paper thin!
Day 159 - These Poppies are so thin I'm surprised they stand up to the winds that we had today!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful.
June 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing aren't they
June 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! Very windy here too.
June 7th, 2024
