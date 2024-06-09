Previous
Sissinghurst Castle by bigmxx
Photo 2716

Sissinghurst Castle

Day 161 - After our night away it was such a glorious day we decided to go to Sissinghurst Castle, now owned and run by the by the National Trust, this building has an interesting history. Sissinghurst is not really a castle - during 1756-63 the Tudor buildings was used as a prison for up to 3,000 French sailors, they were held for months at a time in vile, stinking conditions, the sailors referred to Sissinghurst as 'le chateau' hence 'castle' being adopted into its name, although not a direct translation.
This is a link to the history of the castle - https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/kent/sissinghurst-castle-garden/the-history-of-sissinghurst-castle-garden
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise