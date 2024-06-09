Day 161 - After our night away it was such a glorious day we decided to go to Sissinghurst Castle, now owned and run by the by the National Trust, this building has an interesting history. Sissinghurst is not really a castle - during 1756-63 the Tudor buildings was used as a prison for up to 3,000 French sailors, they were held for months at a time in vile, stinking conditions, the sailors referred to Sissinghurst as 'le chateau' hence 'castle' being adopted into its name, although not a direct translation.
This is a link to the history of the castle - https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/kent/sissinghurst-castle-garden/the-history-of-sissinghurst-castle-garden