Blending in! by bigmxx
Photo 2717

Blending in!

Day 162 - This Gren-veined white landed on these delicate flowers, it took me a while to realise it was a butterfly and not part of the flower!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful!
June 10th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nicely caught
June 10th, 2024  
