Photo 2717
Blending in!
Day 162 - This Gren-veined white landed on these delicate flowers, it took me a while to realise it was a butterfly and not part of the flower!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful!
June 10th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely caught
June 10th, 2024
