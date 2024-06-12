Sign up
Previous
Photo 2719
Pretty resting place!
Day 164 - I'm not sure what these little white flowers are but the snail was quite happy on top of them!
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
5
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a surprise to find a snail on those blooms. Lovely!
June 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 12th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Well spotted, lovely capture
June 12th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
What a beautiful capture! I’ve never seen a snail on a flower before! Fav.
June 12th, 2024
